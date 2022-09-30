e-Paper Get App
Wait, what?? A mountain lion hides outside a house; netizens react

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
A mountain lion hides in bushes outside a house. |

Videos of animals doing unique activities keeps on surfacing on the internet. A leopard climbing a tree, an elephant mimicking a girl, a small kid loving his puppy and so on. An astonishing video was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter on Thursday.

The video shows a mountain lion strolling in front of a house when the giant cat spots a woman jogging on the road, it hides in the bushes. The video of the same was recorded by a CCTV installed outside the house. The location of the video is not mentioned by the officer.

Susanta Nanda, tweeted the video, watch it here:

One user wrote, "I can’t completely, agree with your comment. Yes, most animals try to avoid conflict with us. But, in big cat situations, they will hide, watch & wait for the perfect opportunity to pounce on their prey." Another user wrote, "Yes, we have regular leopards visiting us in UK, stay a while, bask in the sun and then back into the forest they go."

Read the reactions of the Twitter users to the post:

The video has received over 41,000 views and more than 2,857 likes since being shared.

article-image

