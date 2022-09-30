Wait, what?? A mountain lion hides outside a house; netizens react

A mountain lion hides in bushes outside a house. |

Videos of animals doing unique activities keeps on surfacing on the internet. A leopard climbing a tree, an elephant mimicking a girl, a small kid loving his puppy and so on. An astonishing video was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter on Thursday.

The video shows a mountain lion strolling in front of a house when the giant cat spots a woman jogging on the road, it hides in the bushes. The video of the same was recorded by a CCTV installed outside the house. The location of the video is not mentioned by the officer.

Susanta Nanda, tweeted the video, watch it here:

Wild animals will avoid conflict with humans in a majority of situations. They react only when threatened…

Interesting video of a mountain lion watching the runner after getting totally camouflaged to avoid conflict.

Via the unexplained pic.twitter.com/wARdjjPqSG — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) September 29, 2022

One user wrote, "I can’t completely, agree with your comment. Yes, most animals try to avoid conflict with us. But, in big cat situations, they will hide, watch & wait for the perfect opportunity to pounce on their prey." Another user wrote, "Yes, we have regular leopards visiting us in UK, stay a while, bask in the sun and then back into the forest they go."

Read the reactions of the Twitter users to the post:

Natural world contains Wildlife about 8.7million species.But cataloguing them all could take more than 1,000years.

Possessing a tremendous diversity India has great variety of fauna, numbering 92,037species, insects alone include 61,375 species

Yes, we have regular Leopards visiting us in UK, stay a while, bask in the sun and then back into the forest they go — Arjun Bir Sahi 🇮🇳 (@arjunbirsahi) September 29, 2022

Man-Animal Conflict will continue as long as human population keeps growing thereby encroaching into natural habitats of the animal kingdom..... All we can do is wait and watch... Driven to extinction.. one species after another... — Haresh Sundaram (@hareshsundaram) September 30, 2022

Just thinking what that jogger might be feeling while watching this video — SETTING THINGS RIGHT (@set_things_rt) September 30, 2022

The video has received over 41,000 views and more than 2,857 likes since being shared.