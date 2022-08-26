e-Paper Get App

Wait, what? 3-yr-old Mexican girl wakes up at her funeral, here's what happened next

Yes, you read that right! A girl who was medically reported "dead" woke up during her funeral to leave people in shock.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Unsplash

In a bizarre incident from Mexico, a family received the biggest shock of their lives when the youngest member of their family woke up during her own funeral. Yes, you read that right! A girl who was medically reported "dead" woke up during her funeral to leave people in shock.

The international media reported that the 3-year-old was taken to doctor over stomach pains, vomiting and fever. However, after clinical check-ups and procedures by the pediatrician and health experts, in a while, she was declared death. Identified as Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza was declared dead on August 17.

When the family accepted the announcement and readied the funeral arrangements, it is being claimed that a family member noticed the child's eyes moving, condensation in the coffin.

Camila’s paternal grandmother reportedly rushed to take a closer look when she noticed Camila’s eyes moving and shockingly discovered she had a pulse, media reported.

However, when the family received a second hope of the little one being alive, they immediately took Camila to the hospital, only to be declared dead once again.

The case was marked as an instance of misdiagnosis on the earlier death declaration. The heartbreaking case is being investigated by the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General Jose Luis Ruiz, who confirmed that an autopsy is underway.

Read Also
IndiGo pilot makes announcement in Punjabi mixed English; goes viral for impressing Bangalore to...
article-image
Read Also
Watch: Sidhu Moosewala songs played at India-Pak border, troops at both sides seen enjoying his...
article-image
HomeViralWait, what? 3-yr-old Mexican girl wakes up at her funeral, here's what happened next

RECENT STORIES

Congress party is required to fight Narendra Modi, his fascist tendencies, says ex-Maharashtra CM...

Congress party is required to fight Narendra Modi, his fascist tendencies, says ex-Maharashtra CM...

Mumbai updates: No mega block in Western Railway, block on harbour, transharbour lines of Central...

Mumbai updates: No mega block in Western Railway, block on harbour, transharbour lines of Central...

Thane: 8 children injured as truck rams into MSRTC

Thane: 8 children injured as truck rams into MSRTC

Asia Cup 2022: Team India sweat it out ahead of Pakistan clash, see pics

Asia Cup 2022: Team India sweat it out ahead of Pakistan clash, see pics

Was my duty to bring constitution closer to people: Outgoing CJI NV Ramana

Was my duty to bring constitution closer to people: Outgoing CJI NV Ramana