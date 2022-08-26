Wait, what? 3-yr-old Mexican girl wakes up at her funeral, here's what happened next

Representative image | Unsplash

In a bizarre incident from Mexico, a family received the biggest shock of their lives when the youngest member of their family woke up during her own funeral. Yes, you read that right! A girl who was medically reported "dead" woke up during her funeral to leave people in shock.

The international media reported that the 3-year-old was taken to doctor over stomach pains, vomiting and fever. However, after clinical check-ups and procedures by the pediatrician and health experts, in a while, she was declared death. Identified as Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza was declared dead on August 17.

When the family accepted the announcement and readied the funeral arrangements, it is being claimed that a family member noticed the child's eyes moving, condensation in the coffin.

Camila’s paternal grandmother reportedly rushed to take a closer look when she noticed Camila’s eyes moving and shockingly discovered she had a pulse, media reported.

However, when the family received a second hope of the little one being alive, they immediately took Camila to the hospital, only to be declared dead once again.

The case was marked as an instance of misdiagnosis on the earlier death declaration. The heartbreaking case is being investigated by the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General Jose Luis Ruiz, who confirmed that an autopsy is underway.