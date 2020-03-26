'Virus ko is duniya se utha le': COVID-19 is taking us back to this epic '3 Idiots' drunk scene

Bollywood made the word ‘virus’ touch its peak in pop culture, courtesy Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy drama ‘3 Idiots’. Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani, the film is touted to be a blockbuster even today, after fans have binged on it multiple times.
However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Boman’s character Viru Sahastra Buddhi aka Virus has become a trending topic online. With the world battling the COVID-19 outbreak, Raju’s (Joshi) epic rant while getting drunk with his friends, perfectly describes these trying times.
So far, India has reported 665 cases of coronavirus of which 13 have died and 43 have recovered.
