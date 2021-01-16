Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others offer condolences as Hardik and Krunal Pandya's father passes away

Condolences poured in as India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal's father Himanshu passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.
Himanshu had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons.
He suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning and could not be revived, India Today reported.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar were among those who expressed condolences on the demise.
Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, has left the bio-bubble created for the tournament to be with his family, association secretary Ajit Lele told PTI.
Hardik is not playing the national T20 tournament as he is preparing for the white-ball series against England.
Krunal scored a match-winning 76 in the opening game against Uttarakhand and has also taken four wickets in the first three games.
(With PTI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)