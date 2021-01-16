Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others offer condolences as Hardik and Krunal Pandya's father passes away

Condolences poured in as India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal's father Himanshu passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.

Himanshu had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons.

He suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning and could not be revived, India Today reported.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar were among those who expressed condolences on the demise.