HomeViralVirat Kohli hotel room invasion: From David Warner to Varun Dhawan, celebs react on privacy breach, call it 'ridiculous'

Virat Kohli hotel room invasion: From David Warner to Varun Dhawan, celebs react on privacy breach, call it 'ridiculous'

Even Anuskha Sharma expressed anger over the leaked video by slamming the video creator's behaviour as an "absolute disgrace"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
Virat Kohli hotel room invasion: From David Warner to Varun Dhawan, celebs react on privacy breach, call it 'ridiculous' | File
Celebrity life isn't easy when it's about too much paparazzi or fan craze. During the onset of IND vs SA T20 match from last night, an alleged fan who was later identified as a hotel staff entered former India captain Virat Kohli's room and filmed the premises during the invasion.

Taking cognisance of the case, Kohli took to social media uploading the same leaked video on his Instagram and telling his fans how the privacy breach upset him.

Meanwhile, fellow cricketers and celebrities began reacting to the incident. Cricketer David Warner commented on Virat's Instagram reel and wrote, "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth," while Indian actor Varun Dhawan called it "Horrible behaviour."

Meanwhile, the statement released by the Australian hotel on Monday afternoon was an apology towards the incident, following the say that the contractors involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.

