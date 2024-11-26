Viral: Woman Returns To India After Spending 14 Years In US, Shares Video Of Life In Nagpur

Woman Returns To India (Nagpur) After Spending 14 Years In US | Instagram: Aditi Dwivedi

The value of the US Dollars is increasing significantly, making the exchange value with our Indian Rupee go higher. Knowing that dollars hold a greater value in India and make it comfortable to live a life here, a woman moved back to the country after spending 14 years in the US.

A woman named Aditi Dwivedi shared her experience of moving to India and mentioned how she could feel the power of dollars by settling back in India. "Moving from USA 🇺🇸 to tier 2 city in India 🇮🇳. Check out how life is like in Nagpur, India", she wrote while uploading the video on Instagram.

Aditi recorded a reel narrating her life in Nagpur, Maharashtra, after living and working in the US for years together. In her video, she pointed out how a person moving from the developed country would enjoy a great lifestyle in India due to the economic advantages.

Watch video

From US to Nagpur

“I lived in the USA for 14 years and then moved to tier two city [Nagpur] in India", Aditi said while informing people about her change in location. “Well, your dollar value will go a long way in a tier-two city because living expenses are very low. Plus, if you can secure a decent job which may not necessarily be too hyping then also you can have a very comfortable lifestyle,” she added.

Read Also Gold Prices Plunge As US Dollar Gains Ground; Further Corrections Likely

Notably, the exchange rate now is around ₹84 for 1 US Dollar, and the contrast between past and present is stark. Decades ago, the dollar was worth far less in comparison to the rates we see in recent times.

In 1947, just after India gained independence, 1 dollar was equivalent to only ₹3.30. By 1975, the exchange rate had only risen slightly to ₹8.39 for a dollar. However, over the period of time, we have seen a dramatic increase in the value of the dollar paired with the weakening of the rupee.

Internet reacts

Netizens agreed with Aditi's words and called her decision to come back to her home country "Inspirational".

"Wow, I'm so inspired. I'm currently in Dallas, been here for a year, and I travel on work which is great from an exposure standpoint. Obviously dollars. But I dream of going back like you did", a person named Anirban Sanyal replied to her post.

"I am also from Nagpur and I currently live in Sweden. I am also planning to come back as soon as my assignment ends here. You are absolutely right about the points you shared in this reel", user named Siddhant Guralwar commented.