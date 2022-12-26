Viral video: Zomato employee sets delivery bag on fire, throws uniform into it | Twitter

Employees resign from their jobs for several reasons, some seeking growth in their career while others reflecting on a toxic work environment. Twitter has seen a video rolling out on the microblogging platform which shows a delivery partner putting his official t-shirt and bag on fire.

The man can be identified as an employee from Zomato as he is initially seen wearing the food delivery app's uniform. The video unsurely claims the incident to have occurred after the delivery partner quit his job. However, the true reason behind the act is unknown.

In the dramatic video, we can see the man setting his delivery bag on fire as he placed it on the roadside. Later, the delivery partner also threw his uniform into the fire. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Normal people: return office supplies before leaving



Legends after resigning pic.twitter.com/lBEN9iN88j — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 26, 2022

The video is not new to social media as it went viral during the days of October 2022. During then, the scenario narrated explained that the Zomato delivery partner was waiting more than 4 hours but failed to receive even a single order. The action reportedly happened out of fury and frustration. However, the footage was re-rolled on Twitter last month and it claimed to be from Bengaluru.