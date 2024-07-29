Viral Video: YouTuber Works 24 Hours Non-stop As Delivery Partner, Shares Thrilling Experience Online

Social media is full of video that cover challenges and thrilling activities. In one such incident, a YouTuber decided to work round the clock working as a delivery partner in London. He challenged himself to stay awake and ride throughout the day and deliver people with their parcels.

Identified as Harry Gallagher, better known for his YouTube presence as Night Scape, was seen riding through the streets of London on a cycle and a bike for 24 hours straight as he collected parcels and delivered them to foodies in the city. He delivered food orders to people during his long working hours.

He reportedly started working for UberEats on the non-stop schedule and also paired up with another service, Deliveroo, hours later. Everything he did was to receive more order and make the challenge more thrilling. In a report by Ladbible, the YouTuber was mentioned to have started on a slower pace from a place named Soho and then moved to busy spots for his delivery service such as Dalston and Tottenham Court Road in the pursuit of more delivery requests.

Sharing his experience, he recorded his live on his cameras and later posted the footage on his channel. He expressed about finding the challenge interesting and said, "I am not going to lie. I think this is quite a cool job." "I get to cycle around which I love doing anyway so I get healthy, potentially paid a bit. I get to do my thing this ain't too bad," Harry added.

While he was thrilled by the challenge he geared up on, he also reflected on how it left him tired to work extensively for a non-stop period of 24 hours. "I haven't been this tired in years," he said.

Meanwhile, it was learned that he received £95.93 (Rs. 10316.52) in total at the end of his exhaustive schedule.