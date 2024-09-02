Viral VIDEO: Youth Wears Burqa To Meet Girlfriend In Moradabad, Caught & Beaten By Locals; Police Recover Lighter-Pistol

Youth Wears Burqa To Meet Girlfriend In Moradabad, Caught & Beaten By Locals | X

Moradabad: In a bizarre incident from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a youth arrived dressed in a burqa to meet his girlfriend. The locals grew suspicious, caught him, and subsequently thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is making rounds on social media. There are also reports that a lighter pistol was found on him.

The incident occurred in broad daylight in Moradabad, and the man has been identified as Chand Bhura. Driven by his intense love, he wore a burqa and went to meet his girlfriend in the neighborhood. The locals became suspicious of his behaviour, with some initially mistaking him for a thief and others thinking he was a child kidnapper. They caught and thrashed him after removing the burqa.

The locals were shocked to find a man in the disguise of a burqa-clad woman. The video of the incident is going viral and the video shows the youth coming out of the building and the people stopping him for questioning. It can also be seen that the crowd removes the veil after which they find out that it was a man beneath the burqa. The mob also asked the youth to show his Aadhaar card after which they started beating the youth and held him captive until the police arrived. They handed over the youth to the police after they reached the spot.

The police rescued the youth from the crowd and took him into custody. Reportedly, they have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. In a related earlier incident, a Hindu girl arrived at the Civil Court in a burqa to perform a court marriage with a boy from a different religion. The woman also applied Sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead beneath the burqa. The public apprehended the youth and handed him to the police, after which he was arrested on allegations of kidnapping the girl.