Viral Video: Youngsters Raise Slogan & March On Streets Protesting Against 'Male Best Friends'

Bizarre protest against male best friends | X/Ghar ke kalesh

Are you someone who would prefer having a male best friend instead of a boyfriend? If yes, you know that you aren't alone where many youngsters are restricting themselves to an adorable bond of friendship and staying away from a romantic relationship. A "boy bestie" is someone with whom a female feels connected to, finds trustworthy, enjoys spending time with, and expresses care and affection. But not everyone is fine with this role.

A video of a few youngsters protesting against male best friends has surfaced online. It records a bizarre demonstration showing the youth raising their voices against the concept of male best friends, only to learn later that it was a staged protest with a promotional touch.

Watch video

Protest against male best friend and talking stage in Mumbai 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gt5bH8jiFR — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 14, 2024

The video opened to show people carrying placards carrying slogans asking male besties to go back, reminding people of the ""Simon Go Back" slogan.

During the protest against male best friend, taking a dig at their role in relationships, one of the placards read, "Titanic ship ho ya relationship, dubega toh dono hi (Be it Titanic or relationship, both will sink)." "Pasandida mard ne kar dia sar-dard (Desired man has caused a headache)," read another.

More details

People were seen walking on the streets raising slogans against male best friends in the video, which is going viral on social media. The footage which was staged with the aim of promoting a series named Highway Love has attracted more than one lakh views after a popular page named Ghar Ke Kalesh shared it on X.

Notably, the romantic drama recently released its season 2 on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and MX Player. It stars Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj in the lead roles. The above protest was one of the quirky promotions of Highway Love.