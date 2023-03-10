e-Paper Get App
Viral Video: Woman comforts angry crocodile with bare hands

Shocking? Yes, it is! Take a look at the video to watch it yourself...

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Viral Video: Woman comforts angry crocodile with bare hands | Twitter

It is said that animals don't harm you unless threatened. A video of a woman winning over wildlife with care and affection has gone viral on social media. The footage captures the female comforting and calming an angry crocodile with her bare hands as she gently pats the reptile.

The undated video was shared on Twitter on March 8 and since then, it has left netizens stunned. It has gathered over 60K views and 1.2K likes on the microblogging platform. The visuals were compared with how Hulk was calmed in a loveable gesture in the Marvel collection.

