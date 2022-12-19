Viral Video: This hilarious version to Mohammed Rafi's 'Jane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji' is must-watch before 2022 ends

e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: This hilarious version to Mohammed Rafi's 'Jane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji' is must-watch before 2022 ends

In case the retro song from the Bollywood film Mr. & Mrs. '55 is the one that you can't miss having on your playlist, this fitness twist to the beat will leave you in splits.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video | FPJ
A video shared by an illustration artist on Instagram has tweaked a popular retro song to give it a relatable fitness vibe. So, some of us might begin our year with a new-year resolution and find it difficult to follow them over the course of time. Taking this scenario into consideration, an artist named Ana Patankar gave Mohammed Rafi's 'Jane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji' a fitness touch as 'jigar' from the song lyrics became 'figure'.

Check out the video right here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the reel has won the hearts of netizens and they couldn't stop laughing. The comments section attracted fun-filled emojis to hint that people enjoyed the creativity expressed in the video. "So true," netizens related to the content that managing a fitness routine isn't easy.

A few comments vibed in the musical sense and extended the tweaked lyrics a bit more. "Cheeni ki mithaio se bhar gaya ji... badi badi sizo se darr gaya ji," wrote a user while another penned,"Pizza, samose, kachore pe mar gaya ji, khaa pee ke full gaya ji."

