 Viral Video: The Moment When Investigator Stands Next To Your Desk At Exam Gives Netizens Nostalgia
Netizens who came across the clip found it relatable at some point in time and started reacting to it with laughter emojis and comments expressing nostalgia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Viral Video: The Moment When Investigator Stands Next To Your Desk At Exam Gives Netizens Nostalgia | A still from the video shared on X

An exam scene purportedly coming from a Tamil film has turned into a meme video and has gone viral on X. Lesser than a comedy scene and more of a goosebumps moment for students, the video showed an exam investigator standing next to a candidate who hardly recollected answers. Netizens who came across the clip found it relatable at some point in time and started reacting to it with laughter emojis and comments expressing nostalgia. WATCH VIDEO

"When you don't know answer but sir is looking at you," read the video caption. In the video, the student was seen sketching lines all across the page to in a way impress the teacher and convey the idea that he was engaged in the examination and didn't have any free time to roll his eyes around or indulge in malpractices.

Video goes viral

Since being shared on the social media site which was formerly known as Twitter, the video has seen multiple shares making it gather more than 155K views. X users found it relatable as it reminded them of their school and college days.

Netizens react

Feeling nostalgic, they expressed in the reply section about their moments when similar situations took place in their lives. "Reminds me of my Sanskrit class," said one, while another associated the scene with a math exam.

