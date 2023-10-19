Viral Video: 'Super Dog' Jumps Off The 5th Floor Of Under Construction Building, Safely Lands & Walks Like A Pro (WATCH)

In a video doing the rounds on social media, we can see a black dog jumping off a high rise and walking casually on the ground. The dramatic jump followed by the landing has caught the attention of the internet and left them jaw-dropping. With all caution and a no-no to humans trying such stunts, this dog is just a pro.

More about the stunt video

A dog stood at the edge of an under-constructed building, reportedly on its fifth floor at the beginning of the clip. And seconds later, the animal gave goosebumps to people watching it perform something too adventurous and thrilling. It walked a few steps further towards the last brick and confidently jumped from there, hitting the ground in less than a second.

The animal seemed to be at par with its jumping skills along with self-confidence. Soon after it made a safe landing, it walked like a hero on the ground, as if nothing just happened. Hardly did the doggo know that it completed a stunning task that adventure lovers (humans) try to achieve under expert supervision.

Video goes viral

The clip was shared on X by a user identified as Dr Ajayita who captioned the post to read: "Jumps from 5th floor & continues walking normally... How is this possible?" Being posted online on October 18, the dog's video capturing his stunt reached thousands and hundreds of people. It attracted more than 74,000 views on the content-sharing site along with many replies.

"Retired dog from police or army?" asked a user guessing if the dog was trained for such acts. Another said that the animal was probably training itself for sports events. Meanwhile, several netizens termed the doggo a "Super Dog."