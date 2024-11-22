Viral Video: Snake Slithering Out Of Mouth-Watering Pretzel Leaves Foodies In Chills

Snake Slithering Out Of Mouth-Watering Pretzel; AI Video Goes Viral | Instagram@tarek.em

People enjoy clicking food before giving it a bite these days. If you are one of those foodies who takes Instagrammable pics of their meal before tasting it, this video is something that will draw your attention and keep you hooked.

An Instagram video showed a person posing with a mouth-watering pretzel when something very unexpected took place. In the video, a person was seen holding the pretzel in his hand when the pastry started to move. Wait, what? Yes, you read that.

The video captured the pretzel unfolding itself and loosening its knots. If you are already shocked and curious to know how, let us reveal that there was more to it. The dough detangled and resulted into a snake slithering there. But there's a catch, which we won't tell you right away.

Watch video

If you watched the video by now, you might know what happened to the dish when it was being captured on camera. The clip showed the pretzel detangling its knots and showing a snake's head. A snake was seen slithering out, appearing like the person never held a pretzel but the reptile instead.

Note: It's an AI-generated video

While you might be wondering how the dish transformed itself into a snake , giving people chills, let's tell you that the video was an AI-generated one.

It was shared on an Instagram page known for uploading content curated through artificial intelligent, aiming to amuse people.

The video was posted online on November 20, and it has already gone viral with thousands of likes and more than one million views.