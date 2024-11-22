 Viral Video: Snake Slithering Out Of Mouth-Watering Pretzel Leaves Foodies In Chills
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Snake Slithering Out Of Mouth-Watering Pretzel Leaves Foodies In Chills

Viral Video: Snake Slithering Out Of Mouth-Watering Pretzel Leaves Foodies In Chills

The video captured the pretzel unfolding itself and loosening its knots. If you are already shocked and curious to know how, let us reveal that there was more to it. The dough detangled and resulted into a snake slithering there. But there's a catch... The video was posted online on November 20, and it has already gone viral with thousands of likes and more than one million views.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Snake Slithering Out Of Mouth-Watering Pretzel; AI Video Goes Viral | Instagram@tarek.em

People enjoy clicking food before giving it a bite these days. If you are one of those foodies who takes Instagrammable pics of their meal before tasting it, this video is something that will draw your attention and keep you hooked.

An Instagram video showed a person posing with a mouth-watering pretzel when something very unexpected took place. In the video, a person was seen holding the pretzel in his hand when the pastry started to move. Wait, what? Yes, you read that.

The video captured the pretzel unfolding itself and loosening its knots. If you are already shocked and curious to know how, let us reveal that there was more to it. The dough detangled and resulted into a snake slithering there. But there's a catch, which we won't tell you right away.

Watch video

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss OTT 2, India's Got Latent Fame Puneet Superstar SLAPPED & THRASHED For Not Promoting Supplement Brand Despite Taking Money (VIDEO)
Bigg Boss OTT 2, India's Got Latent Fame Puneet Superstar SLAPPED & THRASHED For Not Promoting Supplement Brand Despite Taking Money (VIDEO)
Metropolitan Cities Witness Rapid Growth In Luxury Housing
Metropolitan Cities Witness Rapid Growth In Luxury Housing
Lamosaic India IPO Day 2: Laminates & Plywood Manufacturer's Public Issue Subscribed 34% Till Now; Know GMP & Key Details
Lamosaic India IPO Day 2: Laminates & Plywood Manufacturer's Public Issue Subscribed 34% Till Now; Know GMP & Key Details
'Mere Dono Gautam Ka Time...': Fans Draw Parallel Between Gambhir & Adani After India's Batting Collapse In AUS vs IND 1st Test
'Mere Dono Gautam Ka Time...': Fans Draw Parallel Between Gambhir & Adani After India's Batting Collapse In AUS vs IND 1st Test
Read Also
'Is This Real?': Mouth-Watering Sushi Served On Plate Suddenly Starts To Crawl, Viral Video Hits 107...
article-image

If you watched the video by now, you might know what happened to the dish when it was being captured on camera. The clip showed the pretzel detangling its knots and showing a snake's head. A snake was seen slithering out, appearing like the person never held a pretzel but the reptile instead.

Note: It's an AI-generated video

While you might be wondering how the dish transformed itself into a snake , giving people chills, let's tell you that the video was an AI-generated one.

It was shared on an Instagram page known for uploading content curated through artificial intelligent, aiming to amuse people.

The video was posted online on November 20, and it has already gone viral with thousands of likes and more than one million views.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow Road Rage: Sparks Fly As Car Drags Scooty For Nearly 1Km, Shocking Video Surfaces; Driver...

Lucknow Road Rage: Sparks Fly As Car Drags Scooty For Nearly 1Km, Shocking Video Surfaces; Driver...

Viral Video: Snake Slithering Out Of Mouth-Watering Pretzel Leaves Foodies In Chills

Viral Video: Snake Slithering Out Of Mouth-Watering Pretzel Leaves Foodies In Chills

After Karnataka, Haryana Sees ₹1.2 Cr-Worth Land Rover Defender Taxi On Roads; Video Of Luxury Car...

After Karnataka, Haryana Sees ₹1.2 Cr-Worth Land Rover Defender Taxi On Roads; Video Of Luxury Car...

'Pay ₹16,000 To Confirm': Ahmedabad Hotel Demands Extra Money To Reserve Customer's Booking After...

'Pay ₹16,000 To Confirm': Ahmedabad Hotel Demands Extra Money To Reserve Customer's Booking After...

Shocking Video! 40-Year-Old Greater Noida Man Brutally Thrashes Pet Dog In Sector 10 Society,...

Shocking Video! 40-Year-Old Greater Noida Man Brutally Thrashes Pet Dog In Sector 10 Society,...