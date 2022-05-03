Viral video shows elephant trying to outsmart keepers to get food

Elephants are undeniably intelligent and cute, but they are also very loving and naughty. The video, which has gone viral, was posted on Instagram by the Sheldrick wildlife trust page. This time, they told a narrative about a smart teen elephant and his sister, who attempted to deceive the keepers in order to gain more food.



They described the entire situation in their caption, which stated , “Our sweet-as-pie Ambo has a sneaky side! Rarely a day goes by that he doesn’t try to raid the Ithumba feed store. This morning was no different. Under the auspices of having a scratch, he sidled over to the wall in order to scope out the situation and formulate a plan.”

“After faux scratching for a bit, Ambo scaled the wall, with the feed store in his sights. When he realised the Keepers had spotted him, he diverted to his bedroom, as if pretending he had forgotten something in there! It wasn’t long before his honorary big sister, Kamok, climbed up to join him. Seeing all this action, Mteto hurried over and decided to save energy by stepping over the gate.”

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 06:12 PM IST