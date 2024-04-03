Viral VIDEO Shows Delhi Woman Using Pistol To Cut Birthday Cake, Police Action Follows

Delhi Police on Wednesday have initiated an inquiry after a woman was seen cutting a birthday cake with a pistol, a video of which has gone viral on social media. According to the police, the video being circulated on social media shows the woman at the celebration hosted by a club on Punjabi Bagh road. WATCH VIDEO:

The proprietor of the establishment was immediately summoned to the police station for a probe into the matter. "On being questioned, the club owner produced a toy-lighter-pistol, which, he said, they give to customers to light candles when they celebrate birthdays," police said.

The police have also requested that people who have any further details on the matter or those who witnessed the celebration come forward to verify whether or not the gun in the purported video was genuine.

Further details into the matter are awaited, said police.