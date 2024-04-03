Viral Video Shows Church In Andhra Pradesh Using Om & Swastik Signs On Footwalk Tiles

A video showing a church in Andhra Pradesh has gone viral on social media and received backlash over the claim that it has used divine Hindu symbols on its footwalk tiles. The premises that drove into controversy has been identified as the Trinity Diva Mandir located in the Mangalapur area of the Telugu-speaking state.

A Church in Andhra uses Om 🕉️ and Swastika ࿗ as tiles for Converted Hindus to walk on.



Multiple users have shared the clip online and expressed hate over the how tiles on the walkway were designed. To the unversed, the viral video shows the Andhra church using the Om and Swatisk signs in a disgraceful manner. Considered divine in Hinduism, the signs were allegedly used disrespectfully in the worship place of the other religion.

The church did not use those tiles on the walls of the church or the sanctum sanctorum but the space where visitors would stamp their legs and walk into. It was taken in an offensive sense by many as the video showing the case surfaced online.

This matter didn't go well with people on the internet who came across the clip showing how Hindu symbols were used in ill taste. It served as a threat to communal harmony as people termed it an expression of "explicit hate" as pure symbols were represented in a derogatory way at the Christian shrine.

It is unclear whether the tiles were yet to be covered as construction seemed to be underway at the church. However, the claim that circulated along with the video and triggered people, read, "A Church in Andhra uses Om and Swastika as tiles for Converted Hindus to walk on." While the authenticity of the clip is questionable, it has surfaced across several social media sites and internet platforms.

The article is based on a video going viral on social media and the reactions it has elicited online. It doesn't intend to spread hate or support any particular religion.