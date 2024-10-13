 Viral Video Records Hilarious Incident Of Customer Asking For Wi-Fi Password At Pizza Shop
Here's an interaction between a customer and a staff member at a pizza shop, which will make you laugh. It recorded the customer requesting the internet password during his visit to the food outlet, only to hear the employee reply by saying, "Just order a pizza."

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Viral video of man asking for Wi-Fi password at pizza shop | Instagram: Eat Proper Pizza

It is quite common to ask for the Wi-Fi password of a restaurant you are visiting. Most eateries either have the credentials displayed at the counter or share them when someone requests for the same. Here's an interaction between a customer and a staff member at a pizza shop, which will make you laugh. It recorded the customer requesting the internet password during his visit to the food outlet, only to hear the employee reply by saying, "Just order a pizza."

Did you get the punch already? If not, we have you covered. A video from the interaction surfaced online, and it showed how the customer checked for internet access only to leave the pizza man asking him to order a pizza first. But was that all? No!

Check out the viral video right here

The video opened by showing the customer seated at a table and drawing the attention of a staff member towards him. Approaching him, the customer asked, "Could I have the Wi-Fi password?" "Sure. Just order a pizza," the staff member replied. The talk was clear and clever at the same time, as the customer didn't realise the replied statement to be the password in itself.

Internet reacts

Once the pizza was served to him, he looked again at the pizza man waiting for him to reveal the password. Then, the man clarified and repeated his words, "Just order a pizza. All caps."

This has left netizens stunned. They found it hilarious and called the password strategy "genius". The internet wasn't bothered to know whether the incident really took place or it was a staged funny reel. They wrote, "Idc if this is staged or not, it’s absolutely hilarious, and I’m stealing it."

