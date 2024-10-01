Viral Video: Pink Grasshopper Captured On Camera! Photographer Of This Rare Find Is Just An 9-Year-Old

9-Year-Old Clicks Rare Pink Grasshopper, Calls Herself Lucky | Instagram/Jamie

You might have come across green grasshoppers in your garden, but did you that pink ones exist too? Wait, we aren't kidding. The species, which is quite rare, is said to living in Europe and Asia. There's only 1% chance of people being able to spot a pink grasshopper during their walk into the woods in The US. However, a young photographer was lucky enough to not only sight this insect but also manage to capture it on camera.

A pink grasshopper was recently captured on camera and the photographer was just a 9-year-old girl, who is known for her interest in recording wildlife through her lenses.

Rare pink grasshopper on camera; watch video

Only 1% people spot this creature in lifetime

Jamie, the young and awarding photographer, popularly known as 'Eagle eyed girl' due to her online presence was seen capturing a beautiful and rare pink grasshopper recently.

In her recent capture, Jamie was seen focusing on a pink grasshopper, which gets its unique and non-green colour due to a genetic mutation. "Wow, I just found a pink grasshopper. There's like 1% of people can see pink grasshoppers in their lifetime. So, I'm lucky to be able to see it," she said.

At the end, the video featured the picture Jamie clicked of the pink grasshopper seated around some grass.

About nine-year-old Jamie

It was learned that Jamie started clicking with a Nikon D500, which happens to be her dad’s camera, when she was six and a half years old. It was her love for magnificent scenery and exploring nature that fascinated her to record the alchemy of nature on her camera and share the visuals with the world.