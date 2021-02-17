Viral video of MS Dhoni at a wedding 'pawri' with wife Sakshi is winning hearts on Instagram

Indians are obsessed with cricket and cricketers. So, how can we be not obsessed the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni? Doesn't matter if he has retired, we still remain ardent Dhoni fans.

After his retirement from international cricket, the cricketer now has enough time on his hands. Are you wondering how he is spending his time lately? Let us tell you.

Dhoni is spending his time partying (or as we nowadays call it 'pawring') with friends and attending weddings.

Recently, a video was spotted on Twitter which shows Dhoni spending time with his family and friends at a wedding. Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi recently attended a wedding in Mumbai. On Instagram, Sakshi shared a photo of the couple wearing traditional Indian attire, posing with their friends. She can be seen wearing an elegant pink lehenga whereas Dhoni can be seen beaming in a cream-coloured kurta.