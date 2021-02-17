Viral video of MS Dhoni at a wedding 'pawri' with wife Sakshi is winning hearts on Instagram

Indians are obsessed with cricket and cricketers. So, how can we be not obsessed the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni? Doesn't matter if he has retired, we still remain ardent Dhoni fans.
After his retirement from international cricket, the cricketer now has enough time on his hands. Are you wondering how he is spending his time lately? Let us tell you.
Dhoni is spending his time partying (or as we nowadays call it 'pawring') with friends and attending weddings.
Recently, a video was spotted on Twitter which shows Dhoni spending time with his family and friends at a wedding. Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi recently attended a wedding in Mumbai. On Instagram, Sakshi shared a photo of the couple wearing traditional Indian attire, posing with their friends. She can be seen wearing an elegant pink lehenga whereas Dhoni can be seen beaming in a cream-coloured kurta.
In a video from the wedding that has gone viral, the couple can be seen grooving to popular Hindi songs along with their friends. In the video, Dhoni is sporting a white shirt with a black tie and Sakshi is wearing a golden lehenga.
The video is going viral on Instagram with fans going 'aww' and 'wow' for the couple.
Here's the video:
Dhoni was last seen playing at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) following his retirement from international cricket. His team Chennai Super Kings unfortunately did not fare well at the IPL as they did not make it to the play-offs. The team will be filling up multiple spots at the IPL auction on February 18.