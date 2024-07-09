Viral Video Of Little Girl Sneaking Into Refrigerator Is Relatable & Risky At Same Time

Little Girl Sneaking Into Refrigerator | X

Midnight cravings are a real thing, which leave you wanting to try something yummy before you fall asleep. While some would silently on the stove to cook some noodles from themselves, others might even go beyond home and order something to soothe their cravings. On this note, here's a video of a little girl sneaking into the refrigerator to find herself some packaged food.

Isn't it relatable to hide and steal a dish from your own fridge? We agree that it isn't easy to consume the dish without being caught, but this girl had no fear. The girl was seen literally fitting herself inside the cool device and enjoying her meal there. Leaving the door open and holding a pack of food in her tiny hands, the video showed her digging out her food and enjoying it from the refrigerator.

When you get caught after telling everyone you're on a diet. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iqC2f3KA8F — Figen (@TheFigen_) July 8, 2024

The girl was enjoying her meal, and little did she know that her parents had all eyes on her. She was caught while expressing the foodie side of herself. Seconds into the video, her mother patted her and caught her sneaking into the refrigerator for some food. As the parent noticed her standing inside the fridge and eating her meal secretively, she went to inform the little one that it was all being observed.

The video captured the cute moment when the mother caught the girl red-handed and left her making an innocent face. Soon after being caught, the girl adorably stepped back and left her meal inside the refrigerator. She failed in her attempt to silently finish that food inside before anybody could find her out.

Netizens react

Isn't this video relatable? Yes, it is. The video was considered to be quite relatable as it reminded people during their attempts to sneak into the kitchen during late night for some food. Notably, the act was risky at the same time as it could have left the girl trapped inside the cool storage if its door had accidentally closed.

"I've been caught like this many times in the middle of the night. Not just as a kid, but as an adult as well," people said while reacting to the video which is now going viral on X. Uploaded by an user named Figen, the footage has already attracted 9,58,300 views on the social media platform.