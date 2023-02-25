e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Not the classic low-waist jeans, fashion models walk the ramp flaunting quirky denims

Viral Video: Not the classic low-waist jeans, fashion models walk the ramp flaunting quirky denims

It's Going down, down, down! Check out the video that has stunned netizens over the fashion sense

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Not the classic low-waist jeans, fashion models walk the ramp flaunting quirky denims | Twitter
Follow us on

Are you the one who prefers low-waist jeans for most occasions? But we aren't sure if you would be okay with the fashion trend going lower than that. Fashion label Mowalola which has often showcased its quirky collection was spotted flaunting some bizarre denim in London earlier this week.

Those who keep an eye on trends and fashion would be aware that Mowalola recently presented pants that drop down to the knee rather than a waist or tummy-fitting. The brand explored the denim market and caught the attention of viewers with its knee-fitting denim that walked the ramp.

WATCH:

Read Also
Sam Smith's latex suit at Brit Awards, designed by Kerala-born Harikrishnan Pillai, gets trolled
article-image

In earlier years in the Spring Summer Show, the brand created buzz for their bizarre outfit that not only amused the live audience but also left the internet in wonder.

Take a look at some videos from the past

Read Also
'Trash bag' made of calfskin leather worth over Rs 1 Lakh launched by Balenciaga; memes follow the...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Not the classic low-waist jeans, fashion models walk the ramp flaunting quirky denims

Viral Video: Not the classic low-waist jeans, fashion models walk the ramp flaunting quirky denims

WATCH: Bride gets admitted for surgery one day before wedding, here's what happened next

WATCH: Bride gets admitted for surgery one day before wedding, here's what happened next

Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha meets UK's Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, has 'Masala Dosa' with him

Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha meets UK's Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, has 'Masala Dosa' with him

ON CAMERA: Traffic cop from Hyderabad performs CPR to save life of a man who suddenly fainted on...

ON CAMERA: Traffic cop from Hyderabad performs CPR to save life of a man who suddenly fainted on...

Heartbreaking video! Baby monkey's painful reaction to mother's death will leave you in tears

Heartbreaking video! Baby monkey's painful reaction to mother's death will leave you in tears