Viral Video: Not the classic low-waist jeans, fashion models walk the ramp flaunting quirky denims

Are you the one who prefers low-waist jeans for most occasions? But we aren't sure if you would be okay with the fashion trend going lower than that. Fashion label Mowalola which has often showcased its quirky collection was spotted flaunting some bizarre denim in London earlier this week.

Those who keep an eye on trends and fashion would be aware that Mowalola recently presented pants that drop down to the knee rather than a waist or tummy-fitting. The brand explored the denim market and caught the attention of viewers with its knee-fitting denim that walked the ramp.

WATCH:

Quando ti sei cacato addosso ma continui la tua camminata da figo.

In earlier years in the Spring Summer Show, the brand created buzz for their bizarre outfit that not only amused the live audience but also left the internet in wonder.

Take a look at some videos from the past