Viral video: 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja' trend finds another male version, this time it's more desi; watch | Instagram

The year about to end but this trend doesn't seem to fade any sooner. The Instagram trend that started with a girl named Ayesha enjoying some wedding dance to Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja,' has yet another recreation. The video of a man, dressed in a long white kurta and donning a shawl, grooving to the hook steps set by Ayesha is now doing rounds on social media. He is being called by netizens as "Chacha."

Watch viral video:

In mid-November, an Instagram influencer went viral for providing the social media platform with a male version to the trendy dance moves by Pakistani girl Ayesha. Now, identified as Arsalaan Khan has attracted nearly 10 million views on his 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja' video.

Check out the original dance video by Ayesha