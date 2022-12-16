e-Paper Get App
Days after a Mumbai-based Instagrammer's video of vibing to Ayesha's trendy dance moves caught the eyes of netizens, here's another man who has gone viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Viral video: 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja' trend finds another male version, this time it's more desi; watch | Instagram
The year about to end but this trend doesn't seem to fade any sooner. The Instagram trend that started with a girl named Ayesha enjoying some wedding dance to Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja,' has yet another recreation. The video of a man, dressed in a long white kurta and donning a shawl, grooving to the hook steps set by Ayesha is now doing rounds on social media. He is being called by netizens as "Chacha."

Watch viral video:

article-image

In mid-November, an Instagram influencer went viral for providing the social media platform with a male version to the trendy dance moves by Pakistani girl Ayesha. Now, identified as Arsalaan Khan has attracted nearly 10 million views on his 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja' video.

Check out the original dance video by Ayesha

article-image

