Viral VIDEO: Man Hits Other Commuter With Slipper On His Face During Fierce Fight Inside Delhi Metro Train

Man Hits Other Commuter With Slipper On His Face During Fierce Fight Inside Delhi Metro Train | X

Delhi: The Delhi Metro has become a hub of viral videos of fights and couples engaging in indecent acts in the train and at Metro stations. Many such videos have come to the fore in the recent past in which people are seen engaging in fierce fight inside overcrowded trains and at metro stations. Another such video has hit the internet in which it can be seen that two individuals exchange blows inside Delhi Metro train. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The incident occurred inside the Delhi Metro train and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. The video shows that a man is removing his slipper and attacking another man who is standing near the door. The man hits the other individual on his face with the slipper after which the man gets furious and hits the attacker. The man slaps the person holding the slipper in his hand after which he falls to the ground. The man then pushes him by holding his neck from behind.

He then tries to move away from the man holding the slipper in his hand, however, the other person holds his leg and tries to stop him. However, he escapes and runs away from the man with the slipper. The man with the slipper then chases the man who is running away from him with the slipper still in his hand. Another person interferes and stops the man from further attacking the other man who was running away. The reason behind the fight is not known yet and there are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.

The video hit the internet Tuesday afternoon and is going viral on social media and the man who is seen attacking with the slipper seems to be drunk. In another incident, a video hit the internet in which two commuters were seen fighting with each other inside the moving train. They were caught on camera exchanging punches and kicks inside the Delhi Metro train. The fight erupted between a youth and a middle-aged man who was accompanied by a woman.