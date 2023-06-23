Viral Video: Man Heats And Fries Chicken On IRON BOX, Netizens Hunt For Dislike Button | Instagram

You might have come across videos of chefs trying out new and weird combinations, but did you ever imagine cooking food on a steam iron? Ditching the traditional gas stove or induction cookware, a man ended up in a desi jugaad to prepare a chicken dish for himself. The iron box used for clothes became a kitchen tool in the viral video as the man cooked a piece of marinated chicken on it.

WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react

The video was shared online by a content creator and it got people talking. Netizens couldn't stop laughing at the process of food creation. They looked for a dislike button to express their "ewww" reactions to the reel.

"Imagine your shirt smelling like chicken the very next day," an Instagram user commented. Another called the moment a "Boys hostel thing." Meanwhile, a comment that echoed in reply to the quirky recipe was "RIP Iron Box."

Check comments