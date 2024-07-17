Viral Video: Little Girl Says 'Bye' To Loco Pilot As He Waves Green Flag From Train

Southern Railway

In the heartwarming viral video, a little girl's is seen waving her hand to a loco pilot standing on a moving train with a green flag. It seems like the girl was making the gesture to say "bye" to the rail staff as he waved the green flag from the transport.

The video starts by showing a moving train with the loco pilot performing his duty of waving the flag. Alongside, it also shows an elderly man carrying a little girl in his hand, purportedly his granddaughter, who waves at the loco pilot adorably. Her gentle act was noticed by the rail staff, who continued to wave the flag looking at her along with a smile.

Check out the video below

Pure Joy



A child waved at the loco pilot as the train was departing from the station



The loco pilot smiled at the child and waved her with green flag by acknowledging her.#SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/5YbBG2zS70 — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) July 17, 2024

The video was shared on X by the Southern Railway, who termed the instance as "Pure joy." They captioned the video to describe it, and wrote, "A child waved at the loco pilot as the train was departing from the station. The loco pilot smiled at the child and waved her with green flag by acknowledging her."

Video goes viral

Shared earlier on July 17, the video has caught the attention of X users. It is going viral on the social media platform and winning the hearts of people. It has already gathered more than 23,000 views there.

People became nostalgic about their childhood days when they would also involve at waving hands at people during their train travel or saying bye to those onboard from a distance. "My fondest memories are long train journeys when I was young and my father taking my sister and I to see the train engine during long station halts," read one of the replies to the video post.