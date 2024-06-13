Viral Video: German TikToker Does Iconic 'Calm Down' Moves Before Saying 'Bye Bye India'

German TikToker Does Iconic 'Calm Down' Moves Before Saying 'Bye Bye India' |

German influencer Noel Robinson, who gained fame for his dance reel on 'Calm Down', recently visited India. He was seen touring the country and visiting people from various cities, and making them dance to some of the popular desi songs. After much fun and a lot of memories, the dancer is biding adieu to India. Announcing his goodbye, he released his final video from the streets of India.

In his latest reel, Noel was spotted spending some time with local kids. Before he said "Bye Bye India," he grooved to the song that won him fame and made him an internet sensation. He recreated the classic moves of Rema's 'Calm Down' song.

Watch Video

Kids demand German dance to enjoy desi song instead

The video showed him performing 'Calm Down' moves in front of the children, who initially cheered him but asked for something else. While they were surely in love with his steps on the hip-hop beat. The kids screamed out loud demanding him to groove on a desi song before he left India.

Does he agree to perform on Indian beat before ending India tour?

Kids were seen asking him to dance on the trending song 'Gulabi Sadi', before he said goodbye to India. And, he was okay with the demand that the little ones came up with. In his very own way, he took his hoodie and flaunted his hair to groove on the Marathi song.

Noel Robinson: "Bye Bye India...Thank you"

In the video which was captioned "Bye Bye India" and was followed with a teary-eyed emoji, the German TikToker was seen performing some 'Gulabi Sadi' moves with grace. He posed to the camera and expressed his happiness towards the desi beat with a huge smile. The kids were seen jumping in excitement after seeing him perform to the song they asked for.

While posting the video online, he expressed his love and gratitude for India and its people. "Thank you for all the love and support! It was a big pleasure being here and I will miss it ! I will be back," he wrote.