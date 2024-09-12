 Viral Video: Father Boasts About Top Scorer Son From Delhi Govt School, THIS Happens When Kid Is Asked To Answer 'Bharat Ki Rajdhaani Kya Hai?'
Viral Video: Father Boasts About Top Scorer Son From Delhi Govt School, THIS Happens When Kid Is Asked To Answer 'Bharat Ki Rajdhaani Kya Hai?'

Viral Video: Father Boasts About Top Scorer Son From Delhi Govt School, THIS Happens When Kid Is Asked To Answer 'Bharat Ki Rajdhaani Kya Hai?'

The father was heard speaking proudly about his son and in a way confidently suggesting that the boy is potential of answering any question shot at him, only to note later that the son failed to do so.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Class 2 student's 'Nahi aata' reply to proud father's question goes viral | Bhaiya Ji Gazab

A video of a father-son duo interacting with a reporter in Delhi is going viral on the internet It shows the father of a government school-going boy proudly speaking about his son and claiming him to be the class topper, however, when the boy couldn't answer when he was asked a question on India's capital. This footage showing the parent taking high about his child, but the child leaving him disappointed on camera is doing the rounds across social media platforms.

Watch video

The father was initially seen boasting about his son studying in Class 2 during the interaction with a reporter. The video was uploaded on the YouTube channel named 'Bhaiya Ji Gazab', whose reported interviewed the duo to understand the state of government-run schools in the national capital and the quality of students studying there.

Confident father put down by Class 2 'topper' son

As the video started, it showed the father holding the young boy in his arms and the reporter extending the microphone to them. The father was heard speaking proudly about his son and in a way confidently suggesting that the boy is potential of answering any question shot at him, only to note later that the son failed to do so. "Our kids these days will become successful. Don't ask me, talk to my son and ask him any question. Be it in English or Hindi, he is such a kid who has come first, ask him a question," the father said.

The reporter soon clarified on camera about the child's educational details and asked the father whether is a student of Delhi government school. Once the father confirmed that the little one is studying at a government-run school in Delhi and the boy himself said "Doosri" suggesting he's in Class 2, the conversation went further. What happened next was shocking. It left the proud father down.

Son fails to reply THIS question

Seconds after the boy said "Sab aata hai (I know everything)," the father asked him a question about the national capital of India. The question shot at him, that too not by the reporter but the father himself, was "Bharat ki rajdhaani kya hai?" "Ye nahi aata..nahi aata," said the boy despite the father repeatedly kept asking him the question.

