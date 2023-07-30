Viral Video: Dubai Sheikh's 21-Ft Tall Hummer Car Will Make Auto Enthusiasts Go Gaga

A video of a giant Hummer owner by Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, a member of the ruling royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has gone viral once again. No doubt that it has got people's jaws dropping. Automobile enthusiasts who not only love the smell of petrol but also admire the vehicles' models and stunning designs would watch this video on a loop.

The viral video shows the police helping the huge vehicle back up onto a road with their cars parked and sending sirens. Meanwhile, the luxury car is said to be 46 feet long and 21.6 feet tall, which is a part of Dubai Sheikh's car collection.

Did you know? Also known as Rainbow Sheikh, the billionaire holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest collection of 4x4 vehicles - with 718 models. The Hummer H1 X3 which was seen in the footage doing the rounds on the internet will reportedly take pride of place in his Sharjah Off Road History Museum in the UAE. The museum claims it is "three times bigger than a normal Hummer H1 by scale and 27 times by volume".