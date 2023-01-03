Viral video: Deer casually walks on streets of Guwahati, Assam | Twitter

Simanta Shekhar, the chairman of the Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation, shared a video on his Facebook handle that showed a deer casually walking on the roads of Guwahati, Assam. The deer was spotted roaming under the night sky amid the few vehicles passing by the street. In the video caption, the animal was identified as a sambar deer.

"It’s 2:30 am midnight and suddenly witnessed a huge SAMBAR DEER at the heart of the city VIP Road , Borbari , guwahati (sic)," he captioned the Facebook post. The footage has gone viral and attracted around 60K views since being posted on December 31, 2022.

Recently, Guwahati also made headlines for a snake crawling into the stadium during an eye-grabbing cricket match. The snake had gatecrashed into a stadium in Guwahati amid the IND vs SA T20 cricket match on October 2, 2022.