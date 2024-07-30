Viral VIDEO: Customer Finds Fungus Floating In Sealed Kingfisher Beer Bottle, Blames Congress Govt In Telangana

Customer Finds Fungus Floating In Sealed Beer Bottle, Blames Congress Govt In Telangana | X

Hanamkonda: In a shocking incident, a customer found fungus inside sealed beer bottle in Telangana's Hanamkonda. A video has hit the internet in which the customer is seen showing the bottle and claiming that the fungus is seen inside the bottle. The customer returned the bottle to the wine shop owner and asked him to give another bottle of beer in exchange of the one with the fungus in it. He also blamed the current Congress government in the state for the incident.

The incident occurred when the customer bought Kingfisher Light Beer from the wine shop. When he was about to open the bottle to drink the beer, he was shocked to find something inside the bottle. He immediately went back to the wine shop and showed the bottle to the owner of the wine shop. He asked the wine shop owner to replace the bottle, to which the owner replied rudely and refused to exchange the bottle.

The people present at the spot agitated and demanded the wine shop owner to exchange the bottle. The customer showed the bottle to the owner while recording a video and said, "Fishes are swimming in the bottle, people’s life is at risk, should people die?" He also blamed Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana for the incident and said, "How can Congress be so irresponsible?"

The video is going viral on social media and the incident has raised concerns about the quality of the alcohol being served at the state government owned wine shops in Telangana. The state government runs the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Ltd (TSBCL) wine shops in Telangana to keep a check on the quality of alcohol being served to the people of the state. However, the incident has raised questions over the management of the Congress government in the state.