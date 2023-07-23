Viral Video: Chef Creates 'Chocolate Orangutan' With His Artistic Skill; Video Impresses Netizens | Instagram

In a stunning display of culinary artistry, a talented chef has taken the internet by storm with his latest creation, the 'Chocolate Orangutan.' The heart-warming video, which showcases the chef's exceptional skills and creativity, has been making rounds on social media, leaving netizens in awe. WATCH VIDEO

What's in the viral video?

The video begins with chef Amaury Guichon meticulously sculpting a life-size orangutan using liquid chocolate. With remarkable precision and attention to detail, he sculpts the animal with its large tummy, typical hand gestures, and expressive eyes. He finishes the artwork by handing the orangutan a bamboo in its hand, giving the chocolate sculpture a very realistic appearance.

Netizens react

The video has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, garnering millions of views and an overwhelming reaction of praise and admiration. Netizens have flooded social media platforms with comments expressing their amazement at the chef's talent and the level of craftsmanship involved in creating such a remarkable chocolate sculpture. "You are amazing," read the comments.

