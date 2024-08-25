Viral VIDEO: Angry Security Personnel Slaps Electric Scooter Rider, Threatens Him With Stick In Road Rage Incident

Viral VIDEO: Angry Security Personnel Slaps Scooter Rider, Threatens Him With Stick Over Road Rage Incident | X

Mumbai: A video has surfaced on the internet showing a security personnel slapping a scooter rider in a road rage incident. The video has quickly gone viral on social media. In the footage, a man riding an electric scooter is seen disrupting traffic, forcing a car to stop in the middle of the road. This act caught the attention of a security personnel riding in a military truck, who then got out of the truck and slapped the scooter rider from behind.

The exact location of the incident remains unknown, and social media users are inquiring about where it took place. The video shows the scooter rider, who has a green registration number plate, driving on the wrong side of the road. The incident was captured by the dash-cam of a car. The car driver was proceeding on the correct side when he suddenly encountered the scooter coming directly towards him from the wrong side.

The car driver stopped his vehicle in front of the scooter, at which point the scooter rider gestured for the driver to move aside. However, the car driver refused to move, blocking the scooter's path. The security personnel, who was observing the situation from a truck on the opposite side of the road, then intervened.

The security personnel got furious over the act of the scooter rider after which he stepped on the road divider and approached the scooter rider, slapping him on the helmet from behind. A heated argument ensued in the middle of the road. As the situation escalated and the scooter rider refused to move, the security man returned to his truck, grabbed a stick, and approached the scooter rider again.

Before the situation could worsen, a female traffic police officer arrived on the scene and prevented the security personnel from striking the scooter rider. The officer then instructed the scooter rider to move his vehicle. There have been no reports of police action or fines against the electric scooter rider.

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "Satisfying videos road rage version." Internet users have been reacting to the video since it went viral. One user commented, "People need to come out of the 'sadak mere baap ki hai' mindset... Really need such treatment for these idiots." Another user wrote, "Thanks to Dashcam people should become ashamed to do this. Hopefully, we get to see more such videos standing up against indisciplined driving."

Some users also questioned the security personnel's actions. One asked, "Is the army allowed to raise hands on civilians?" Another user expressed support for stricter traffic enforcement, saying, "I am all for giving traffic police, including the home guards who help at traffic lights, the right to use the lathi on offenders. Make it a public offense that deserves punishment on the spot. This nuisance and risk needs to be mitigated."