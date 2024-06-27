Viral VIDEO: 6 YouTubers Arrested For Doning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Look & Spreading Terror In UP's Bulandshahr

These days, there is no dearth of eccentric characters trying to do vague and 'extraordinary' things to get likes and go viral on social media. In one such incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr in Dibai, six YouTubers created quite a sensation as they went around the town copying Shah Rukh Khan's bandage look from the film Jawan.

According to local reports, the men also smeared colour on the bandage that looked like blood. They also carried sticks in their hands to replicate Shah Rukh's look from the film Jawan.

First, the men became a matter of spectacle for the locals, who could not understand what was happening. However, their antics also caused nuisance as they were not only dressed weirdly but were apparently also in 'character'.

Though the six YouTuber might have got their 15 minutes of fame, they also invited backclash and unwanted attention from the police. Not long after the video went viral, the six YouTubers were arrested by police.

Video Goes Viral

Videos of the YouTubers walking with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' film look in Bulandshahr went viral in no time. One of the YouTubers was also seen shirtless, with only the bandage to cover his bare body.

A few netizens posted the video on social media platform X with the caption that it was important to act against reel makers causing nuisance in the society.

Strange is the word that comes to the mind looking at the video below.

Police said that the six men were also trying to scare off people in the locality. Police said that action would be taken against the accused and warned people against indulging in any such antics.