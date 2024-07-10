Viral VIDEO: 3 Men Exchange Blows After Scuffle At Delhi Metro Station's Token Counter

3 Men Exchange Blows After Scuffle At Delhi Metro Station's Token Counter | X

New Delhi: Fights, couples engaging in obscene acts, and obscene reels are part of the Delhi Metro experience. Such incidents occur regularly inside the Delhi Metro trains and at stations. Commuters frequently witness these incidents, and videos of them often go viral on social media. Another such incident has come to light from the Delhi Metro, in which two to three people engaged in a brutal fight after an argument at the token counter. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the three individuals hitting each other over a dispute at the counter.

The incident raises safety concerns at the station and inside the train. The Metro Marshals, who are appointed to curb such fights and other incidents, seem unable to perform their duties effectively. The video of the incident hit the internet on Wednesday and has been going viral since. It has garnered many views and is being widely shared on social media.

The video shows two people starting to beat each other after an argument while standing in the queue to get tokens. Another person, who was standing in a different line, tried to calm them down; however, they both dragged him into the fight.

Blue shirt uncle is the reason why people dont intervene in fights to calm them down. Uncle proved it in just one video why we shouldn't intervene 🤣 — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) July 10, 2024

The person who was trying to stop the fight received a tight slap from one of the men. The man getting slapped has invited hilarious reactions from internet users, who are joking about him being slapped without any reason.

Islye kaha gaya hai dusron ke maamle me nahi padna chahye! pic.twitter.com/QcWAhfhLEQ — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) July 10, 2024

Bich bachav karne wale ko bhi ek Rapta pad gaya 😅😅 — Param Choudhary (@Param_117) July 10, 2024

The video was shared on the 'Ghar Ke Kalesh' X account with the caption, "Kalesh b/w two uncles inside Delhi metro over buying coins." The video has garnered over 300k views on social media.