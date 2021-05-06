VIRAL: Unidentified video shows Mumbai cop destroying fruits on a roadside stall amid lockdown; WATCH here

The second wave of COVID-19 has locked Mumbaikars in their houses putting a halt to several kinds of businesses. While many can afford to keep their business closed, those at the lowest rung of the ladder cannot. People like hawkers, roadside vegetable vendors and others are currently struggling to survive.

While the police's job is to maintain discipline in the city, they are supposed to have empathy for those who are suffering. However, it seems that some lack that value.

Currently, a video is going viral on Twitter that shows a policeman destroying watermelon with his stick around a fruit cart that has been tumbled.

Journalist Suraj Ojha shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "A video is viral on social media saying,” a constable attached with Oshiwara police station over turned the hawker fruit cart at Vaishali Nagar and after which he started poking watermelon with his stick.”