 Viral Photo: 'Rabada' was spotted in Indian Railways but there's a catch
Viral Photo: 'Rabada' was spotted in Indian Railways but there's a catch

Viral Photo: 'Rabada' was spotted in Indian Railways but there's a catch

Is the image of Kagiso Rabada visiting India?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
Viral Photo: 'Rabada' was spotted in Indian Railways but there's a catch

A Reddit post showed an indicator inside a railway coach reading "Rabada" and that made netizens wonder whether it was a glitch or there's actually a place in India to remind you of the South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada. Any guesses?

Rabada is a village in Gujarat and it purportedly has nothing to do with the player other than a similarity in the naming. However, there's no clarity whether the viral photo noted a glitch from the Mumbai local train (instead of Rabale) or was from Gujarat.

Netizens react

The photo from the Indian Railways took the internet by storm and left the netizens in laughter. Mumbaikars, who have a local station named "Rabale", found the place to be "Rabale x Sanpada." One of the comments (unaware of the actual station in India's Gujarat) hilariously hinted at the next station on the transport being Johannesburg, South Africa, the place from where Kagiso Rabada belongs.

This being the IPL season, a user wrote, "Lol..IPL chalu hai train hai...next bowler kaun hai bata Raha hai....instead of the next station (sic)."

