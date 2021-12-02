e-Paper Get App

Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:50 PM IST

Viral image of intriguing device leaves netizens puzzled; find out why

FPJ Web Desk
Communication has now become something that simply requires a touch; thanks to mobile phones and tablets that have replaced the classic wired systems.

But what if you were to witness a device that displayed features of both-old and new systems.

Turns out, one of the users on Twitter came across a device that is about to leave you puzzled! A device that has gone viral, making everyone nostalgic.

Niki Tonsky of Berlin, Germany, recently posted a photo of a device that appears to be a tablet at first glance but has a phone receiver attached to the side. The image has gone viral with netizens wondering what it could be.

The gadget has a display screen that displays all new-age apps, such as WhatsApp and WeChat, as well as camera, voice recorder, and web browser symbols.

Tonsky said, "We've come full circle," as he looked at the perfect mix of cellphones and old analogue phones.

The intriguing device has piqued the interest of people all over the world, garnering over a million likes on Twitter.

Have a look:


Have a look at how netizens have reacted:

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:50 PM IST
