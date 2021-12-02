Viral image of intriguing device leaves netizens puzzled; find out why

Communication has now become something that simply requires a touch; thanks to mobile phones and tablets that have replaced the classic wired systems.

But what if you were to witness a device that displayed features of both-old and new systems.

Turns out, one of the users on Twitter came across a device that is about to leave you puzzled! A device that has gone viral, making everyone nostalgic.

Niki Tonsky of Berlin, Germany, recently posted a photo of a device that appears to be a tablet at first glance but has a phone receiver attached to the side. The image has gone viral with netizens wondering what it could be.

The gadget has a display screen that displays all new-age apps, such as WhatsApp and WeChat, as well as camera, voice recorder, and web browser symbols.

Tonsky said, "We've come full circle," as he looked at the perfect mix of cellphones and old analogue phones.

The intriguing device has piqued the interest of people all over the world, garnering over a million likes on Twitter.

Have a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



Have a look at how netizens have reacted:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:50 PM IST