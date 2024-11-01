 Viral Diwali Post Shows Specially-Designed Sofa For Nosy Guests Asking Marriage Plans, Leaves Netizens In Splits
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Viral Diwali post on X | X/Sagarcasm

Diwali is a festival of harmony which is often marked by relatives visiting the houses of their dear family members to celebrate the occasion together. While it is great to meet one cousins and kins during the festive period, there are some moments people aren't interested to indulge in with nosy guests.

You would agree that some of us trying avoiding conversation which try to dig into information we don't wish to share. On these lines, not everyone is interested to openly speak about their career and marriage plans to guests. However, if they insist by asking you again and again about when you are getting married or planning to get a good job, how do you skip the talk?

Considering this moment and those annoying guests we all know about, an X user dropped a post which has now caught the attention of people. In his post, an influencer who often shares hilarious and relatable content on social media, Sagar wrote, "Special Diwali sofa for guests who ask about career and marriage plans".

Take a look at the X post below

Netizens react

Nosy guests were offered a specially-designed sofa, of course, on an imaginative note. It showed a cactus-themed cushion. Yes, you read that right. The unreal was made entirely of cacti, complete with thorns and a spiky appearance, hilariously reflecting on the discomfort of dealing with nosy guests asking about plans related to career and marriage.

The post has gone viral and made people react. Netizens were left in splits after coming across this X post. People asked if they could really buying the cacti-crafted sofa for such guests and dropped laughter emojis.

