Viral: Auto Rickshawala Takes Epic Dig On Honkers, Uses KBC Style To Say 'Honking Hurts'

Are you irritated of the honking noise that you come across on a congested road? Of course, it adds to the frustration of being stuck on the road due to traffic. While most signs and notices asking to avoid horns get ignored, an auto rickshawala made sure his message is clearly considered. He added a question behind his vehicle asking whether honking on roads would lead to any gain, however, in a quirky way.

A post which is going viral showed the three-wheeler with a KBC-style question asking drivers what's the use of honking, only to answer to conclude it has no good reason to be used on a jam-filled road. "Traffic mein horn bajane se kya hota hai," read the question, followed by four options.

The auto rickshawala seemed to take a dig at the honking behaviour in his epic way. His question was provided with four options, which sarcastically made people to avoid honking on a road with jam-packed vehicles. Interested to know what the options were? We have you covered.

"Light jaldi green hoi hai (Traffic signal turns green faster)," and "Sadak chaudi ho jaati hai (The road widens up)" were the initial two options. The third was even more hilarious and it read "Gaadi udne lagi hai (Vehicle starts to fly)." Meanwhile, the right answer came at the end "Kuch nahi," suggesting honking doesn't do anything on during a congestion.

While the post initially rolled out on the internet a couple of years ago, it has caught the attention of netizens once again in 2024. It is going viral across social media platforms.