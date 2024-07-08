VIDEO: Would You Ever Not Drink, But Eat Coffee With Rice? This Man Just Did That

Espresso Fried Rice |

What did you have in your meal today? If you said rice, we are sure it wasn't something as bizarre as this one. An influencer from Singapore, who loves experimenting with his food, tried a weird dish by mixing coffee with rice. Ouch! We agree that his recipe sounds very weird, but it is true that he just tried it.

While the internet is a den home to many weird food combinations such as coke maggi or chocolate vada pav, this one manages to stand out.

Coffee with rice, really?

You might be an absolute fan of coffee who would like to enjoy the beverage in various ways. You might have tried coffee hot, cold, or even with alcohol, but did you ever eat it? No, we aren't talking about coffee-flavoured ice creams or desserts that you might enjoy. The internet is now talking about consuming coffee with a bowl of rice. A Singaporean food influencer recorded a video of himself giving the recipe a try.

A look into the recipe video

Calvin Lee uploaded a reel that showed him mixing espresso into his rice. The video showed him preparing Espresso Fried Rice, which he had a good feeling for. The video showed Lee initially adding some espresso into a bowl of rice, which was placed on a hot flame. Soon, he added some egg and spring onions to the rice and cooked them with a balance of soy sauce and honey.

Did the dish taste okay?

"I got a good feeling about this," he said while preparing the unique dish. His reaction after the first bite was "Wow." He seemed to have liked his weird food preparation to some extent. "Worth a try," he said while asking his followers to check out the video and prepare it themselves.