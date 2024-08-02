Video: Woman Makes Crores Of Money By Shoplifting For 4 Years In England & Wales, Ends Up With 10-Year-Long Jail

Woman Makes Crores Of Money By Shoplifting |

Some might know that shoplifting is a serious concern at many foreign countries, especially in England and Wales where more than four 4,30,000 offences were reported last year. It was learned that a woman, in her 50s, made nearly half a million pounds by involving in shoplifting exercise over a span of four years.

She was identified as Narinder Kaur and was said to have an Indian origin. Recently, she was exposed with visual evidence of her dishonest shopping process.

SHOPLIFTING IN AN INDUSTRIAL SCALE

£Half a million from Boots, John Lewis, and so on.

The ingenious art of shoplifting made Kaur stand out as the most notorious lady. Poverty of Police action and tardy Tory policy on SHOPLIFTING helped her in her endeavours

Kaur's home in a Wiltshire village was raided by the police, who figured out she had made crores of money by shoplifting across England and Wales. News reports suggest that the police found £150,000 (1,60,06,089 INR) in cash alongside many stolen items which she allegedly never wished to return, which indicated to a total worth of five crore rupees. She is now jailed for ten years.

Quoting the legal order from the Gloucester crown court on Tuesday, international media stated that she was sentenced for being “thoroughly dishonest individual." Further, it described her operation as fraud on an “Olympian scale.”

When caught and investigated, officials noted that she showed no remorse over her shoplifting behaviour. Steve Tristram, a fraud investigator from the concerned region told the Guardian, "Kaur is a calculated individual who committed offences across the country, dishonestly claiming refunds on items she had stolen...She's the most dishonest person I’ve ever dealt with in 40 years of policing.”

Shoplifting In England & Wales

Earlier this year, BBC reported that the shoplifting cases hit record high in the region by recording more than four lakh offences in 2023. The shocking figure was noted to be the highest since the police registered cases and released relevant data in 2003.