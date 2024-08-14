VIDEO: Train Guard Manhandles, Abuses Disabled Person Inside Vaishali Superfast Express In Bihar's Samastipur

Train Guard Manhandles Disabled Person In Bihar | X

Samastipur: Indian Railways has been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Numerous train accidents have occurred across the country, and many videos have surfaced online claiming that passengers are facing hardships while traveling on passenger trains. There are also reports of railway employees misbehaving with passengers and manhandling them over disputes. Another such incident has emerged from Bihar, where a train guard mistreated a differently-abled man in the coach reserved for disabled persons.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, with users criticising the Indian Railways employee for his behaviour towards the person with a physical disability. The incident occurred on Tuesday (August 13) in Samastipur on the Vaishali Superfast Express train, which travels from Saharsa to New Delhi. The train guard manhandled the physically challenged person and also attempted to push him from the train while it was stationed at Samastipur Railway Station.

In the video, the train guard can be seen shouting at the disabled person and instructing him to get down from the train. As the argument escalated, the guard grabbed the disabled person by the collar and began abusing him. The guard then tried to push the person off the train and called an RPF constable to drag the person out of the train. The reason behind the incident is not yet known. However, the railway employee should have shown more humanity and refrained from mistreating a person with a disability. The individual was seen standing with the support of walking sticks.

The train guard involved in the incident has been identified as Ram Ashish Das. The disabled person, from Thathiya village in Rosda, was traveling from Samastipur to Muzaffarpur on the Vaishali Superfast train. Indian Railways should take strict action against the employee for his inappropriate behavior towards the disabled passenger.