VIDEO: These Uniquely-Themed Hair Clutches Are Winning Hearts On The Internet

If you are someone who likes to choose the funky clutches over the usual patterns, this video is just for you and it will leave you impressed. you might have come across hair clutches with butterfly designs and cheetah prints, but this video is far ahead of all that.

Created by accessory designer Colette Bernard, who is based in Louisiana, the clutches let you add a calculator, computer cursor, among others to style your hair. Before we tell you any further, we suggest you to check out the video that is winning the hearts of social media users.

The video opens with a human heart-themed hair clutch, followed by another which resembled a prescription. Impressed already? There's more. The reel also features clutches designed on a computer cursor, film reel, calculator, tooth, first aid kit, and crawfish claw. According to the website, these products are priced around Rs 2,000.

Internet reacts

As the video rolled out on Instagram, Colette's designs attracted reactions. People commented wanting to buy these clutches, which they found to be "Wow." Noting that the designer hails from the US, people questioned whether she delivers these uniquely-designed hair claws to India. As per the official site, the products are available for both domestic and international shipping.

Netizens were seen noting their favourite one among the various hair accessory designs shown in the video. While some wanted to add the heart to their collection, other wished to purchase the one resembling a first aid box. Many Instagram users also said that the cursor-themed hair tool was "Cute."