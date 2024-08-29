 VIDEO: Recent Incident From Bengaluru Showing 'Possessed' Woman Standing In Middle Of Road, Deliberately Hitting Car Makes People Say 'Dashcam Is Must In India'
The dashcam clearly captured how the car was being driven safely and the woman deliberately attacked the car and displayed her usual behaviour to the people onboard.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Bengaluru dashcam viral video | X

When a Bengaluru man driving on a road in the city, he came across something he didn't really expect. A footage from his dashcam captured how a woman stood in front of a busy road and deliberately hit vehicles on the route. She was seen falling on this man's car despite he slowed down the vehicle after spotting her there. The internet suggested the woman to be either mentally unwell or 'possessed,' or someone who was staging up things to demand money from drivers and car owners.

Woman pretends to be hit by car, dashcam records real incident

The video showed the woman standing in the middle of the Bengaluru road and intentionally banging herself on the car's bonnet as if she were hit by the vehicle and closely knocked down. It clearly captured how the car was being driven safely and the woman deliberately attacked the car and displayed her usual behaviour to the people onboard.

On spotting the woman standing in the middle of the road, the passengers onboard got alerted and said, ""Bega bega reverse maadu...break break otthu (Quickly reverse...press break)." The driver stopped the vehicle, however, the woman didn't leave the car untouched. She kept her act undisturbed and pretended as if she was hit by the car on the road. She demonstrated as if she fell on the car's bonnet and was tossed downwards.

Further, noting that the people inside the car weren't afraid or reacting much to her attempt, she stepped aside and let the car go ahead. She soon went to try her luck on the other cars on the road by standing towards the left of this car.

Netizens react

It is unclear about whether the woman was intoxicated, mentally unstable or deliberately staged the incident on the road. As the video went viral and exposed how the woman posed as if she was hit by a car, netizens found the serious need for camera being installed on vehicles. "Dashcam is a must in India You never know what type of an idiot you will run into on the roads," read a reply to the viral video, while another added, "Dashcam is savior!"

Some X users reacted to the video in a lighthearted and funny way. They associated the incident with the recently released movie Stree 2 and said this woman's acting skills were allegedly inspired by the cinema and its character. "She just watched Stree 2," people commented.

