VIDEO: Passengers Play Ram Bhajan In Train, Loudly Recite 'Jai Shree Ram' & Dance In Coaches Raising Festival Mood

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a train compartment was seen vibing in the festival mood concerning the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Passengers were seen playing bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram and dancing to the beat. Echoing the lyrics of the song, they loudly recited "Jai Shree Ram." The visuals showed how the public transport turned into a worship arena and seemed like a temple full of devotees celebrating the occasion of Pran Pratishtha with great joy.

The song featured in the clip was a popular bhajan sung by Pooja Golhani. It resonated with the lyrics, "Bharat ka baccha baccha Jai Shree Ram bolega." The viral clip showed passengers raising the festival spirit by vibrantly repeating the lyrics and enjoying the vibe.

Netizens react to viral video

Several internet users tweeted the clip and commented on it. While some praised how the premises vibed to the historic event taking place in the nation, others condemned playing loud music in public transport.

Superb, I wanna see more such videos....pls share, it makes me so good 😍 https://t.co/0TkncPvQMD — Yash Dhanuka (@YashDhanuka14) January 21, 2024

People remarked that if this reflection of bhakti was heartfully accepted, then one should not stand against the observance of namaaz in the train coaches, asking everyone to respect all religions and their rituals with an open mind.

The comments section was flooded with "Jai Shree Ram" chants, along with netizens praising how several travellers united to celebrate and dedicate time for Ram Lalla. Some even felt like joining those commuters on the train: "This is best ever video I never saw that type of video in my whole life, I wish I was this group too."