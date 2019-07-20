Video of Philadelphia man scaling down 19-storey building to escape fire goes viral

A video has gone viral on social media, which shows that a man scaling several floors down the side of a 19-storey building in Philadelphia to escape a fire that injured four residents and three police officers.

The man, who has not been identified, took just three minutes to climb down to safety before being greeted by waiting police officers on the ground and walking away unharmed. The fire, which is thought to have started in a rubbish chute, broke out at around 9.30pm on Thursday at Holden Tower, West Philadelphia. The fire at the Holden Tower apparently began in a trash chute about 9:30 pm Thursday, causing flames to shoot out and spread heavy smoke to all floors of the high-rise.