Video of Philadelphia man scaling down 19-storey building to escape fire goes viral

A video has gone viral on social media, which shows that a man scaling several floors down the side of a 19-storey building in Philadelphia to escape a fire that injured four residents and three police officers.
The man, who has not been identified, took just three minutes to climb down to safety before being greeted by waiting police officers on the ground and walking away unharmed. The fire, which is thought to have started in a rubbish chute, broke out at around 9.30pm on Thursday at Holden Tower, West Philadelphia. The fire at the Holden Tower apparently began in a trash chute about 9:30 pm Thursday, causing flames to shoot out and spread heavy smoke to all floors of the high-rise.
Firefighters soon responded and took a water line to the fourth-floor chute and flooded it. They also stretched the line to the 15th floor and flooded the trash chute from there as an extra safety measure. Firefighters found smoke billowing on all 19 floors of the building when they arrived at the scene. The blaze was under control by 10.56pm. There have been no reports of serious injuries or deaths yet.
The smoke from the fire travelled upwards and had spread into the hallways of all 19 floors of the building, Fox News reported. Several TV news helicopters, including those belonging to Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV and NBC’S channel 10, that were circling the building captured the man climbing down the side of the building, Fox News reported.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)