Video Of More Than 10 Crows Riding On Mumbai Bus Roof Goes Viral, Reminds Netizens Of Popular 'Urvasi Urvasi' Song

You might have seen crows assembling at a point when you offer them some food, but have you ever seen them taking a meeting on the moving transport? In a video going viral on X, we could see more than 10 crows travelling on the roof of a bus in the busy city. Seemed like they were tied of flying, which made them take some lift!

Check video

where are they going pic.twitter.com/cqe1YqkOT3 — k (@krownnist) July 16, 2024

The video of a BEST bus in Mumbai ferrying many crows on its roof is going viral on the internet. It reminded people of a scene from the popular movie song 'Urvashi Urvashi,' which carried a similar case, however, with a group of men instead of the murder of crows. The post also attracted a few memes.

The video was posted on X on July 16. It has already gone viral on the social media platform and attracted 1.5 million views. Reacting to the unusual sight, netizens were left in splits. They dropped laughter emojis in the reply section while reacting to the viral video.

People even noted how the crows managed to escape paying for a ticket and taking the roof top for a ride. "Crowds me like.." memes surfaced online, while others noted the scene to be a "Murder on the bus," quite literally.