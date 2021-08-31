Video of cow inside car at McDonald's drive-through goes viral; horrified netizens wonder what they ordered

It seems cruel punishment to take a cow along when you are craving McDonald's. But if a now viral Facebook video is any indication, at least some people consider it perfectly acceptable to load a cow into a car and cruise in for some takeout. The clip, taken while waiting in line at a McDonald's drive-thru shows the hapless bovine gazing balefully out of the window as the vehicle draws closer to the food joint.

The phrase 'to have a cow' has both literal and idiomatic connotations, but never has it felt apt to use it while actually talking about the animal. In this case however, one cannot help but feel sympathetic about the plight of a creature being brought to an eatery where its brethren are happily devoured.

"I've been saying for years if want actual beef in your McDonald's hamburger you need to bring your own meat," read one rather disturbing Twitter post.

Indeed, if the cow could understand where it was and why, we're sure its reaction would have been far more outraged. In case you are wondering, menu items such as the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder occupy place of honour in US McDonald's listings.

"Teaching moment. This is what happens when you don't behave," hinted another.

Locations aside, the fact that there was a cow travelling inside a Buick has startled many, both online and offline. According to an AP report quoting the person who took the video, the incident was recorded in Marshfield, Wisconsin. "I thought it was fake at first. Who puts a cow in a Buick? Then its whole head moved," Jessica Nelson told The Associated Press.

The owners of the cow had eventually seen her viral social media post, and contacted her to explain. According to the report, it was actually a calf, and it was not alone in the car. Two other calves were also out of sight in the backseat, with the trio having just been purchased at an auction.

